How can we improve public health communication for the next pandemic? Tackling distrust and misinformation is key
By Shauna Hurley, PhD candidate, School of Public Health, Monash University
Rebecca Ryan, Senior Research Fellow, Health Practice and Management; Head, Centre for Health Communication and Participation, La Trobe University
Our research found clarity and consistency of information were key features of effective public health communication throughout the COVID pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 2nd 2024