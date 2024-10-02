Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Botox: six surprising uses that have nothing to do with smoothing wrinkles

By Philip Crilly, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice and Digital Public Health, Kingston University
Botulinum toxin, or Botox as it’s widely known, is famous for its ability to smooth away wrinkles. But hiding our frown lines from the world isn’t the reason early scientists started experimenting with this substance.

Botulinum toxin is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. In its most raw form, it can cause the deadly disease botulism. But in the form in which it’s used in cosmetic and medical industries, it’s so diluted and processed that this isn’t a risk.

Botox was first used medically in…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
