Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data centre emissions are soaring – it’s AI or the climate

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Artificial intelligence (AI) is curating your social media feed and giving you directions to the train station. It’s also throwing the fossil fuel industry a lifeline.

Three of the biggest tech companies, Microsoft, Google and Meta, have reported ballooning greenhouse gas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to make meetings worthwhile and productive … for everyone involved
~ How the British Columbia election is being haunted by the ghosts of 1952
~ Botox: six surprising uses that have nothing to do with smoothing wrinkles
~ The unique history of the only person who can preach to the pope
~ There were more black holes in the early universe than we thought – new research
~ Sri Lanka’s new president faces uphill battle to revive debt-ridden economy
~ Football can improve wellbeing of people in prison – and could help stop reoffending
~ Decolonising the curriculum hasn’t closed the gap between Black and white students – here’s what might
~ Five reasons why French business schools should value international students
~ How Covid-19 restrictions really impacted older people’s health across Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter