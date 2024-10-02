Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka’s new president faces uphill battle to revive debt-ridden economy

By Thiruni Kelegama, Lecturer in Modern South Asian Studies, Oxford School of Global and Area Studies., University of Oxford
Kanchana N Ruwanpura, Professor in Development Geography, University of Gothenburg
September 21 was a day of many firsts in Sri Lanka. Millions of people went to the polls to vote in the first presidential elections since mass protests forced the country’s last elected president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, from office in 2022.

It also marked the first time in Sri Lanka’s history that a second round of counting had to take place,…The Conversation


