Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Football can improve wellbeing of people in prison – and could help stop reoffending

By Martha Newson, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of Greenwich
Linus Peitz, Postdoctoral Researcher, Psychology, University of Greenwich
The prison overcrowding crisis in the UK has shown the public what researchers and those working in criminal justice have known for years: prisons are unsafe for those serving time and working there.

With high rates of violence, drug abuse and self-harm, it is unsurprising that people in prison often suffer from poor mental and physical health. In the UK, 82% of women and 58% of men in prison report mental health issues. In turn, people are more likely to end up back in prison after…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to make meetings worthwhile and productive … for everyone involved
~ How the British Columbia election is being haunted by the ghosts of 1952
~ Botox: six surprising uses that have nothing to do with smoothing wrinkles
~ Data centre emissions are soaring – it’s AI or the climate
~ The unique history of the only person who can preach to the pope
~ There were more black holes in the early universe than we thought – new research
~ Sri Lanka’s new president faces uphill battle to revive debt-ridden economy
~ Decolonising the curriculum hasn’t closed the gap between Black and white students – here’s what might
~ Five reasons why French business schools should value international students
~ How Covid-19 restrictions really impacted older people’s health across Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter