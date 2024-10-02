Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Decolonising the curriculum hasn’t closed the gap between Black and white students – here’s what might

By Paul Ian Campbell, Associate Professor in Sociology (Race and Inclusion in sport and in education), University of Leicester
Students at UK universities are less likely to get a top degree – a first or 2:1 – if they are from an ethnic minority.

This is known as the race or ethnicity award gap. It is measured by comparing the proportion of white undergraduates who recieve a top degree with the proportion of students of colour who do so. In 2023, the gap stood at 12.3%.

However, this gap varies for UK students from different minority ethnic communities. In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
