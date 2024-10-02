Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five reasons why French business schools should value international students

By Manuelle Malot, Directrice Carrières et NewGen Talent Centre, EDHEC Business School
Geneviève Houriet Segard, Docteur en démographie économique, Directrice adjointe et ingénieur de recherche à l’EDHEC NewGen Talent Centre, EDHEC Business School
What if companies were less reluctant to recruit international students graduating from French business schools? There’s no shortage of arguments, as a recent study shows.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to make meetings worthwhile and productive … for everyone involved
~ How the British Columbia election is being haunted by the ghosts of 1952
~ Botox: six surprising uses that have nothing to do with smoothing wrinkles
~ Data centre emissions are soaring – it’s AI or the climate
~ The unique history of the only person who can preach to the pope
~ There were more black holes in the early universe than we thought – new research
~ Sri Lanka’s new president faces uphill battle to revive debt-ridden economy
~ Football can improve wellbeing of people in prison – and could help stop reoffending
~ Decolonising the curriculum hasn’t closed the gap between Black and white students – here’s what might
~ How Covid-19 restrictions really impacted older people’s health across Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter