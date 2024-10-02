Tolerance.ca
Studying science fiction films can help students understand the power societies have to shape our lives

By Harry F. Dahms, Professor of Sociology, University of Tennessee
Using films like “The Matrix,” a sociology course examines how factors beyond our control shape the world we live in − in fact and in an imagined future.The Conversation


