Why are so many historically rare storms hitting the Carolinas? Geography puts these states at risk, and climate change is loading the dice
By Russ Schumacher, Professor of Atmospheric Science and Colorado State Climatologist, Colorado State University
Kathie Dello, Director, North Carolina State Climate Office, North Carolina State University
If your area experiences a 1,000-year rainfall event, don’t assume that you’re off the hook for the next 999 years.
- Wednesday, October 2nd 2024