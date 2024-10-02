Tolerance.ca
Why CNN is changing up its polling for 2024

By W. Joseph Campbell, Professor Emeritus of Communication, American University School of Communication
Polls help set the public’s expectations in a presidential race. In 2020, presidential polls overall were the worst in 40 years. No misfire was more striking than CNN’s. Will CNN do better in 2024?The Conversation


