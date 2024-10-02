Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Reject draft Criminal Procedure Code

By Amnesty International
Proposed changes threaten fair trial rights, empower abusive officials The Egyptian Parliament must reject a proposed draft law that would replace the 1950 Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), Amnesty International, Dignity, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists said today. If enacted, the draft legislation would undermine Egypt’s already-weakened fair trial rights protections and […] The post Egypt: Reject draft Criminal Procedure Code appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Repression of peaceful protest must end
~ Kyrgyzstan: Drop baseless charges against Temirov LIVE and Ayt Ayt Dese journalists
~ UN rights chief adds voice to urgent calls for Middle East de-escalation
~ Sudan at war: the art of peace talks and why they often fail
~ Studying science fiction films can help students understand the power societies have to shape our lives
~ Accept our king, our god − or else: The senseless ‘requirement’ Spanish colonizers used to justify their bloodshed in the Americas
~ Russia’s new ideological battlefield: The militarization of young minds
~ Why are so many historically rare storms hitting the Carolinas? Geography puts these states at risk, and climate change is loading the dice
~ Gut microbe imbalances could predict a child’s risk for autism, ADHD and speech disorders years before symptoms appear
~ Why CNN is changing up its polling for 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter