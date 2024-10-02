Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘ring of fire’ eclipse is taking place in South America and the Pacific. Here’s how eclipses happen

By Oisin Creaner, Assistant Professor of Physical Sciences, Dublin City University
An annular eclipse, sometimes known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, is taking place on October 2. It will be visible from Argentina and Chile, while a partial eclipse will be seen in parts of the Pacific, other parts of South America and from Antarctica.

Throughout history, eclipses have fascinated people. People around the world have wondered about their significance and what causes them. Unsurprisingly, given their impressive nature,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
