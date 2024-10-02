Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does psilocybin really provide long-term relief from depression, as new study suggests?

By Johan Lundberg, Adjunct Professor, Psychiatry, Karolinska Institutet
Guusje Haver, PhD Candidate, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Psilocybin, the psychedelic substance found in magic mushrooms, is a promising new treatment for psychiatric disorders, especially depression. The beneficial effects on mood and anxiety of psilocybin are rapid and pronounced after just a single treatment. A small study even suggested that these benefits remain after a year.

But what is really needed is a comparison of the long-term effect of psilocybin with another treatment (an antidepressant)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
