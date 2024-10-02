Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when charities don’t spend their money on the things they are meant to?

By John Tribe, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been disqualified from acting as a charity trustee for five years by the UK regulator, after serious mismanagement was found to have taken place at Fashion For Relief. Campbell set up the charity in 2005; two other trustees, Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou, were disqualified for nine and four years respectively.

While…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
