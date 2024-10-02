Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Charges against journalist highlight clampdown on press freedom

By Amnesty International
Responding to the charges of incitement against journalist Mech Dara following his arrest by military police, Amnesty International’s Acting Deputy Regional Director for Research Kate Schuetze said: “The charges against Mech Dara show yet again that the Cambodian government will not hesitate to repress journalists. This is the latest step in the new government’s campaign […] The post Cambodia: Charges against journalist highlight clampdown on press freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
