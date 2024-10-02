Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northeast Syria: Military Recruitment of Children Persists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian Kurds demonstrate outside a UN building, calling on Kurdish authorities in Syria to help obtain the release of girls abducted and recruited into fighting, in the northeast city of Qamishli, November 28, 2021. © 2021 Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – A Kurdish youth group in northeast Syria with links to the de facto authorities is recruiting children apparently for eventual transfer to armed groups, Human Rights Watch said today. Child recruitment robs children of their childhood, exposes them to extreme violence, and can cause lasting physical…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
