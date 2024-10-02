Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the facial expressions of Tim Walz and JD Vance said about their nerves, embarrassment and pride

By Patrick Stewart, Professor of Political Science, University of Arkansas
Neither Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance nor Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has the national stature of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, so viewers had a chance to judge these two relatively unknown politicians for the first time, side by side, in a relatively uncontrolled setting on Oct. 1, 2024.

A lot of the post-debate analysis has centered on the candidates’ responses to questions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
