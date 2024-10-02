Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: UN Rights Council Should Extend Crucial Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, February 26, 2024.  © 2024 Janine Schmitz/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should adopt a resolution on Sri Lanka to enable continued UN monitoring, reporting, and evidence collection of rights violations for future prosecutions, Human Rights Watch said today. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who was elected on September 21, 2024, should reverse the policies of his predecessors by cooperating with the UN’s investigation mechanism, ending the use of repressive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
