Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The biodiversity jukebox: how sound can boost beneficial soil microbes to heal nature

By Jake M Robinson, Ecologist and Researcher, Flinders University
Martin Breed, Associate Professor in Biology, Flinders University
Imagine using tailored soundscapes to restore ecosystems, simply by amplifying recordings of sonic cues that attract wildlife, stimulate plant growth and rebuild relationships between species.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
