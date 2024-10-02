Tougher than the GFC: why NZ’s small businesses may be in worse shape than in 2008
By Antje Fiedler, Senior Lecturer, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Benjamin Fath, Senior Lecturer, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis was hard. But today’s ‘long squeeze’ could be even harder for small business owners, as consumer spending and survival options diminish.
