Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s Abusive ‘Hostage Justice’ System Persists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iwao Hakamata, a former professional boxer who was sentenced to death in 1968 for the 1966 murder of a family of four, was acquitted on September 26, 2024 following a retrial. His sister, Hideko Hakamata (C), holds a banner reading "innocent man, not guilty verdict" as she arrives at the Shizuoka District Court that day. © 2024 Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images To mark International Wrongful Conviction Day, the “End ‘Hostage Justice’ in Japan” project, co-sponsored by Human Rights Watch and Innocence Project Japan, has placed a newspaper advertisement to raise awareness…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The biodiversity jukebox: how sound can boost beneficial soil microbes to heal nature
~ Tougher than the GFC: why NZ’s small businesses may be in worse shape than in 2008
~ Wondering what AI actually is? Here are the 7 things it can do for you
~ The ABC’s racism review is scathing. Can Aunty find the strength of character to properly address it?
~ Disney+ dials up the Australiana in star-studded drama Last Days of the Space Age. But does it deliver?
~ Kyrgyzstan: Reject Proposed Law on 'Extremist' Materials
~ Health risks are growing in mountain areas flooded by Hurricane Helene and cut off from clean water, power and clinics
~ Fitzroy 1974: a sumptuous record of a time before hipsters
~ Flashy Parisian fashion, queer Marvel and the competitive world of K-pop: what we’re watching in October
~ Scientists have found carbon dioxide on Pluto’s largest moon – offering clues about how it formed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter