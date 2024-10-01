Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Reject Proposed Law on 'Extremist' Materials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police are deployed as people gather in support of a detained journalist, outside the Ministry of Interior Affairs in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, January 23, 2022. © 2022 IGOR KOVALENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Berlin, October 2, 2024) – Kyrgyzstan's government has proposed problematic amendments to the criminal code and other legislative acts that would restore criminal charges for the mere possession of materials deemed “extremist,” Human Rights Watch said today. This move threatens to undo crucial progress made in 2019 when authorities decriminalized possession without intent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
