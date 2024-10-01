Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fitzroy 1974: a sumptuous record of a time before hipsters

By David Nichols, Professor of Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
This celebration of public life in Melbourne’s Fitzroy, in 1974, reveals a vigorous working-class suburb evolving into a countercultural marvel of cheap ‘fixer-uppers’ and bohemian share houses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The biodiversity jukebox: how sound can boost beneficial soil microbes to heal nature
~ Tougher than the GFC: why NZ’s small businesses may be in worse shape than in 2008
~ Wondering what AI actually is? Here are the 7 things it can do for you
~ The ABC’s racism review is scathing. Can Aunty find the strength of character to properly address it?
~ Disney+ dials up the Australiana in star-studded drama Last Days of the Space Age. But does it deliver?
~ Japan’s Abusive ‘Hostage Justice’ System Persists
~ Kyrgyzstan: Reject Proposed Law on 'Extremist' Materials
~ Health risks are growing in mountain areas flooded by Hurricane Helene and cut off from clean water, power and clinics
~ Flashy Parisian fashion, queer Marvel and the competitive world of K-pop: what we’re watching in October
~ Scientists have found carbon dioxide on Pluto’s largest moon – offering clues about how it formed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter