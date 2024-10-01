Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flashy Parisian fashion, queer Marvel and the competitive world of K-pop: what we’re watching in October

By Alexa Scarlata, Research Fellow, Media & Communications, RMIT University
Jessica Ford, Lecturer in Media, University of Adelaide
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
Sharon Crozier-De Rosa, Professor in History, University of Wollongong
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
As we dive into October, here are some captivating new films and series to help fill your evenings on the couch.

This month’s streaming picks from our experts feature plenty of strong women characters – from Nicole Kidman’s role as a fearsome matriarch in The Perfect Couple, to empowered young women battling it out in a K-pop reality show contest. Meanwhile, Marvel’s latest offering Agatha All Along brings a fresh feminist-queer twist to the Marvel universe.

Whether you’re in the mood for romance, documentary or murder mysteries, we’ve got something for you.

Last…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
