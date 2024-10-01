Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I got generative AI to attempt an undergraduate law exam. It struggled with complex questions

By Armin Alimardani, Lecturer, School of Law, University of Wollongong
It’s been nearly two years since generative artificial intelligence was made widely available to the public. Some models showed great promise by passing academic and professional exams.

For instance, GPT-4 scored higher than 90% of the United States bar exam test takers. These successes led to concerns…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
