The Supreme Court of Canada is wrong to refuse to translate its pre-1970 decisions
By Yan Campagnolo, Vice-Dean and Full Professor, Common Law Section, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
François Larocque, Full Professor, Research Chair in Language Rights, Faculty of Law | Professeur titulaire, Chaire de recherche Droits et enjeux linguistiques, Faculté de droit, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Lawrence David, Part-Time Professor of Law, University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Three years after a request made by the Commissioner of Official Languages, the Supreme Court is still refusing to translate its decisions handed down before 1970. Its reasons are not valid.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 1st 2024