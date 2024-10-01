Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Supreme Court of Canada is wrong to refuse to translate its pre-1970 decisions

By Yan Campagnolo, Vice-Dean and Full Professor, Common Law Section, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
François Larocque, Full Professor, Research Chair in Language Rights, Faculty of Law | Professeur titulaire, Chaire de recherche Droits et enjeux linguistiques, Faculté de droit, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Lawrence David, Part-Time Professor of Law, University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Three years after a request made by the Commissioner of Official Languages, the Supreme Court is still refusing to translate its decisions handed down before 1970. Its reasons are not valid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
