What’s ahead for municipal policing in Canada after B.C. court decision ousts the RCMP in Surrey

By Bryce J. Casavant, Associate Lecturer, School of Humanitarian Studies, Royal Roads University
Is it time for Canadian municipalities with RCMP contracts to ditch the Mounties as Surrey, B.C., has done? A chat with new Surrey Police Service Chief Norm Lipinski sheds some light on the benefits.The Conversation


