Venezuelan refugees in Aruba must be better protected

By Amnesty International
Venezuelan refugees in Aruba are the victims of a lack of specific asylum legislation on the island. The post-electoral crisis in Venezuela shows the urgency and need for asylum laws that both protect Venezuelans fleeing the human rights crisis in their country and facilitate and ensure their human rights on Aruba upon arrival. Aruba is […] The post Venezuelan refugees in Aruba must be better protected appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


