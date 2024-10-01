Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Administration Doubles Down on Harmful Asylum Rules

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man seeking asylum in the US uses his phone to access the US Customs and Border Protection CBP One application to request an appointment at a land port of entry to the US, outside a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 12, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez An asylum regulation announced by the administration of United States President Joe Biden yesterday is flat-out contrary to both US and international law and is likely to bring immeasurable harm to people seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border.The regulation, effective immediately, extends from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Supreme Court of Canada is wrong to refuse to translate its pre-1970 decisions
~ The Foodstuffs merger is dead – but that still won’t fix NZ’s over-concentrated supermarket sector
~ What’s ahead for municipal policing in Canada after B.C. court decision ousts the RCMP in Surrey
~ Ethiopia: Mass arbitrary detentions in Amhara region deepen erosion of rule of law
~ Venezuelan refugees in Aruba must be better protected
~ Ukraine: Top UN aid official condemns deadly marketplace strike in Kherson
~ ‘Broad impunity persists’ for law enforcement violations against Africans and people of African descent: rights experts
~ Extreme weather is disrupting lives in southern Africa: new policies are needed to keep the peace
~ ‘Iyashikei’ healing manga comforts readers with attention to small joys
~ UN security council needs major changes – permanent seats for African countries is just one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter