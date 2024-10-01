Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Top UN aid official condemns deadly marketplace strike in Kherson

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine condemned a deadly Russian strike in Kherson on Tuesday morning and underscored the need to protect civilians caught in the war, which is entering its 20th month. 


© United Nations -
