Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kemi Badenoch questions maternity pay – here’s what new mothers are actually entitled to

By Gemma Mitchell, Associate Professor in Law, University of East Anglia
Kemi Badenoch, a contender for leadership of the Conservative party, has sparked a debate on maternity pay, stating that the allowance in the UK is “excessive”.

Badenoch has since backtracked: “of course I believe in maternity pay!” she posted on X. But former MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has also added to the conversation, suggesting that women should not be able…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
