Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel has invaded Lebanon six times in the past 50 years – a timeline of events

By Vanessa Newby, Assistant Professor, Institute of Security and Global Affairs, Leiden University
Israel has launched its sixth incursion into Lebanese territory since 1978. Here’s a timeline of how this seemingly unending conflict has evolved.

1970s: PLO occupation of south Lebanon


The conflict in south Lebanon began in earnest in 1978 but the seeds were sown as early as 1970. In September of that year the Jordanian government expelled the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) from its territory in what was known as “black September”.

In response,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Top UN aid official condemns deadly marketplace strike in Kherson
~ ‘Broad impunity persists’ for law enforcement violations against Africans and people of African descent: rights experts
~ Extreme weather is disrupting lives in southern Africa: new policies are needed to keep the peace
~ ‘Iyashikei’ healing manga comforts readers with attention to small joys
~ UN security council needs major changes – permanent seats for African countries is just one
~ Western media outlets are trying to fix their racist, stereotypical coverage of Africa. Is it time African media did the same?
~ I investigated millions of tweets from the Kremlin’s ‘troll factory’ and discovered classic propaganda techniques reimagined for the social media age
~ Kemi Badenoch questions maternity pay – here’s what new mothers are actually entitled to
~ Why plastic bottles now have their caps attached
~ TikTok users claim a cast iron ‘fish’ can help with a mineral deficiency – but it’s not quite that simple
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter