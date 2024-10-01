Tolerance.ca
TikTok users claim a cast iron ‘fish’ can help with a mineral deficiency – but it’s not quite that simple

By Colin Michie, Deputy Lead, School of Medicine, University of Central Lancashire
Iron deficiency is one of the most common micronutrient deficiencies in the world. While eating iron-rich foods is the best way to tackle an iron deficiency, some users on social media say there’s an even easier way to get more iron in your diet. According to some influencers, adding a cast iron “fish” to your meals while cooking is an easy way to boost the iron content in the foods you eat – and remedy low iron levels.

While some evidence suggests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
