Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Mexico’s new president takes office, a renewed battle to contain cartel violence begins

By Katia Adimora, PhD Candidate in Mexican Migration, Edge Hill University
Claudia Sheinbaum has become Mexico’s first female president, taking over from her popular predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Amlo). However, she has inherited a country rife with violence and faces an uphill battle to rein it in.

Mexico’s 2024 election season was the country’s deadliest on record. Dozens of candidates, as well as their relatives and other party members, were assassinatedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Top UN aid official condemns deadly marketplace strike in Kherson
~ ‘Broad impunity persists’ for law enforcement violations against Africans and people of African descent: rights experts
~ Extreme weather is disrupting lives in southern Africa: new policies are needed to keep the peace
~ ‘Iyashikei’ healing manga comforts readers with attention to small joys
~ UN security council needs major changes – permanent seats for African countries is just one
~ Western media outlets are trying to fix their racist, stereotypical coverage of Africa. Is it time African media did the same?
~ I investigated millions of tweets from the Kremlin’s ‘troll factory’ and discovered classic propaganda techniques reimagined for the social media age
~ Kemi Badenoch questions maternity pay – here’s what new mothers are actually entitled to
~ Why plastic bottles now have their caps attached
~ Israel has invaded Lebanon six times in the past 50 years – a timeline of events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter