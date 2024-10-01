Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do we need a standalone Convention on Crimes against Humanity?

By Amnesty International
What is a crime against humanity?  Crimes against humanity refer to certain crimes committed as part of widespread or systematic attacks against a civilian population. They shock the conscience of humanity itself. The first prosecution using the term occurred when Nazi leaders were tried at Nuremberg last century, in response to the horrors of the […] The post Why do we need a standalone Convention on Crimes against Humanity?  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Top UN aid official condemns deadly marketplace strike in Kherson
~ ‘Broad impunity persists’ for law enforcement violations against Africans and people of African descent: rights experts
~ Extreme weather is disrupting lives in southern Africa: new policies are needed to keep the peace
~ ‘Iyashikei’ healing manga comforts readers with attention to small joys
~ UN security council needs major changes – permanent seats for African countries is just one
~ Western media outlets are trying to fix their racist, stereotypical coverage of Africa. Is it time African media did the same?
~ I investigated millions of tweets from the Kremlin’s ‘troll factory’ and discovered classic propaganda techniques reimagined for the social media age
~ Kemi Badenoch questions maternity pay – here’s what new mothers are actually entitled to
~ Why plastic bottles now have their caps attached
~ Israel has invaded Lebanon six times in the past 50 years – a timeline of events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter