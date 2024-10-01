Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tribes in Nevada Honor Victims of US Cavalry Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of People of Red Mountain and their supporters stand around a fire for a song for healing during a gathering at Sentinel Rock to honor the lives of their ancestors, September 21, 2024. © 2024 Chanda Callao On September 21, I attended the fourth annual commemoration of a massacre at Peehee Mu’huh, land sacred to People of Red Mountain (Atsa Koodakuh wyh Nuwu) in northern Nevada. During the commemoration, tribe members and their supporters gathered at Sentinel Rock in the McDermitt Caldera to celebrate community and honor the ancestors who died there on…


