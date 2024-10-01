Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safeguarding Voters and Election Officials in the 2024 US Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Election workers help voters on the state's primary election day at Lewisdale Elementary School in Chillum, Maryland, May 14, 2024. © 2024 Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Photo The United States will hold federal elections on November 5. But as people prepare to head to the polls, both voters and election administrators face threats and intimidation from those trying to subvert the democratic process. US election officials should be able to do their jobs in safety. Nevertheless, election administrators in Colorado and Arizona have faced online threats, Michigan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
