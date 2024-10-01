Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Glasgow’s 2026 Commonwealth Games needs to showcase an affordable and socially beneficial way of hosting sporting events

By Emma Wilson, Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
David Cook, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
When Glasgow was announced as the replacement host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it hadn’t fended off much in the way of competition. The Australian state of Victoria had pulled out because of soaring costs, and there was not much appetite elsewhere to stage the event.

Earlier in the bidding process, interest from Kuala Lumpur, Cardiff, Calgary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon crisis: UN launches $426 million aid appeal with ‘limited’ Israeli ground incursion underway
~ Want to solve a complex problem? Applied math can help
~ You can count female physics Nobel laureates on one hand – recent winners have wisdom for young women in the field
~ Being bullied in high school can make teens less optimistic about the future
~ Congress is trying to force carmakers to keep AM radio − it should also use this opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past
~ Kamala Harris’ and Donald Trump’s records on abortion policy couldn’t be more different – here’s what actions they both have taken while in office
~ Yes, calling someone ‘mentally disabled’ causes real harm
~ Being ‘mindful’ about your bank account can bring more than peace of mind − a researcher explains the payoff
~ The role alcohol plays in new cancer cases – landmark new report
~ The 1918 Meuse-Argonne campaign was a disaster for the US army, so journalists glamorised it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter