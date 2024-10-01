Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli invasion could push an already unstable Lebanon over the edge into total state collapse

By Imad El-Anis, Associate Professor in International Relations, Nottingham Trent University
The Israeli invasion of Lebanon has begun – and there are reports of heavy fighting between units of the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah in south Lebanon, accompanied by airstrikes and shelling of Hezbollah positions.

For the past year, many have feared that the war between Israel and Hamas will spill…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
