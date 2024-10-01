Qatar Airways is set to acquire 25% of Virgin Australia. Who will be the winners?
By Dr Rico Merkert, Professor in Transport and Supply Chain Management and Deputy Director, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies (ITLS), University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Qatar Airways has announced plans to buy a 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia from its owner, US private equity firm Bain Capital.
The two airlines have already had a strong relationship as “codeshare partners” since 2022. Codesharing is where airlines agree to sell seats on each other’s flights. This new announcement, however, is a big step up.
All of this will, of course, be subject to approval from both Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and the Australian Competition…
- Tuesday, October 1st 2024