Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar Airways is set to acquire 25% of Virgin Australia. Who will be the winners?

By Dr Rico Merkert, Professor in Transport and Supply Chain Management and Deputy Director, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies (ITLS), University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
Qatar Airways has announced plans to buy a 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia from its owner, US private equity firm Bain Capital.

The two airlines have already had a strong relationship as “codeshare partners” since 2022. Codesharing is where airlines agree to sell seats on each other’s flights. This new announcement, however, is a big step up.

All of this will, of course, be subject to approval from both Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and the Australian Competition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Libertad, Libertad, Libertad': A global outcry for Venezuela's freedom
~ View from The Hill: Should we accept displaying the Hezbollah flag as (shocking) free expression?
~ Why pay tax? African study finds trust in government is key
~ Wuthering Heights casting row: most adaptations struggle with picking the right Heathcliff and Cathy, but we deserve better in 2024
~ Israel/OPT: Slovenia, Montenegro and Portugal must not assist the MV Kathrin’s delivery of explosives to Israel
~ Tribes in Nevada Honor Victims of Cavalry Massacre
~ Enough, already: why humanity must get on board with the concept of ‘sufficiency’
~ Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world. 5 reads that could save lives
~ Israeli invasion could push an already unstable Lebanon over the edge into total state collapse
~ Indigenous students and faculty are on the rise – and universities have a moral obligation to support them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter