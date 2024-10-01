Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Should we accept displaying the Hezbollah flag as (shocking) free expression?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In May 1970, about 70,000 people occupied the Melbourne CBD for the moratorium protest against the Vietnam war.

The Age newspaper reported:

There were Viet Cong flags – carried mainly by members of the Monash Labor Club, who chanted ‘Ho, Ho, Ho Chi Minh …’. ‘Join us, join us’, the marchers shouted to shoppers and the pavement bystanders.

Labor left-winger Jim Cairns (who went on to be deputy prime minister) led the march. The then Victorian Liberal premier Henry Bolte was dismissive, contesting the numbers and saying “they were all…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Libertad, Libertad, Libertad': A global outcry for Venezuela's freedom
~ Qatar Airways is set to acquire 25% of Virgin Australia. Who will be the winners?
~ Why pay tax? African study finds trust in government is key
~ Wuthering Heights casting row: most adaptations struggle with picking the right Heathcliff and Cathy, but we deserve better in 2024
~ Israel/OPT: Slovenia, Montenegro and Portugal must not assist the MV Kathrin’s delivery of explosives to Israel
~ Tribes in Nevada Honor Victims of Cavalry Massacre
~ Enough, already: why humanity must get on board with the concept of ‘sufficiency’
~ Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world. 5 reads that could save lives
~ Israeli invasion could push an already unstable Lebanon over the edge into total state collapse
~ Indigenous students and faculty are on the rise – and universities have a moral obligation to support them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter