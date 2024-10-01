Tolerance.ca
Why pay tax? African study finds trust in government is key

By Heikki Hiilamo, Professor of Social Policy, University of Helsinki
Enrico Nichelatti, PhD candidate, University of Helsinki
Taxes are important. They’re a primary way in which governments fund essential services like healthcare, education, infrastructure and social protection programmes. They are vital to the economic development of countries.

In sub-Saharan African countries, the need for public services is great and fiscal resources are often scarce. Getting the public to pay their taxes is essential. However, a variety of structural and governance challenges have made it difficult to effectively mobilise revenue.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
