Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Slovenia, Montenegro and Portugal must not assist the MV Kathrin’s delivery of explosives to Israel

By Amnesty International
Slovenia and Montenegro must stop the Portuguese-flagged MV Kathrin, believed to be carrying explosives bound for Israel, from docking at their ports, given the clear risk that such cargo would contribute to the commission of war crimes in Gaza, Amnesty International said.  According to Namibia’s government and Portugal’s Foreign Minister, the MV Kathrin’s cargo includes explosives destined […] The post Israel/OPT: Slovenia, Montenegro and Portugal must not assist the MV Kathrin’s delivery of explosives to Israel  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


