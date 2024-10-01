Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous students and faculty are on the rise – and universities have a moral obligation to support them

By Jennifer Brant, Associate Professor in Curriculum, Teaching and Learning, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Frank Deer, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba
When universities declare commitments to reconciliation, these commitments must accompany changes necessary to ensure Indigenous students are truly welcomed and celebrated on campuses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
