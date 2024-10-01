Can I trust my period-tracking app? Here’s what it can tell you – and what to watch out for
By Tessa Copp, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow in Reproductive Health, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Emmalee Ford, Conjoint Associate Lecturer in Medical Biochemistry, University of Newcastle
Apps that track your menstrual cycle are part of a ‘femtech’ boom claiming to revolutionise women’s health. But many base predictions on an outdated idea of what’s normal.
- Monday, September 30, 2024