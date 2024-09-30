Animals in the machine: why the law needs to protect animals from AI
By Lev Bromberg, PhD Candidate and Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Christine Parker, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Simon Coghlan, Senior Lecturer in Digital Ethics, Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
If left unchecked, artificial intelligence will harm animals. Experts in law, ethics and animal welfare call for AI to be included in the revised Australian Animal Welfare Strategy, coming soon.
- Monday, September 30, 2024