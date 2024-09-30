Tolerance.ca
Seven Samurai at 70: the greatest action film of all time

By Stephen Gaunson, Associate Professor in Cinema Studies, RMIT University
Directed by Akira Kurosawa and starring Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura, 1954’s Seven Samurai (七人の侍, Shichinin no Samurai), is a technical and creative watershed of the action genre and world cinema.

In 2021, Time Out magazine placed it at number three on its list of the best action movies of all time. The film was also named the greatest foreign-language film ever in BBC’s 2018…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
