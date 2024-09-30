Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Battle of the giants: The EU and U.S. are concerned about China’s industrial overcapacity

By Yaxin Zhou, Doctorante en science politique, Université de Montréal
Overcapacity in China’s manufacturing industry is a concern for both the European Union and the United States, especially as China is no longer satisfied with exporting only low-end products.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seeking independence from Chinese exports, Brazil enters bid to explore rare earths
~ The ‘world’s mayor’ – how Michael Bloomberg uses philanthropy to change the way cities are run
~ Pharmacists are now allowed to supply nicotine vapes over the counter. But they might not be so easy to access
~ Jimmy Carter at 100: how his life outside the White House proves he’s long been ahead of his time
~ Tim Winton goes cli-fi – his dystopian novel Juice breaks new ground to face the climate emergency
~ ‘School is boring’: what it means when your child says they’re bored in class, and how you can help
~ Why is Mount Everest so big? New research highlights a rogue river – but deeper forces are at work
~ Animals in the machine: why the law needs to protect animals from AI
~ Seven Samurai at 70: the greatest action film of all time
~ Cineplex’s $38.9 million fine is a wake-up call about corporate sustainability practices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter