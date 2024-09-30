Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why being like your boss still matters – especially if you share political views

By Tom Lane, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Newcastle University
How would you try to make a good impression at a job interview? Beyond the obvious (making eye contact, smiling, and attempting to appear knowledgeable and competent), what other tactics might you deploy?

One subtle approach some jobseekers might take involves the use of social identity. Humans are notoriously cliquey – establishing some shared sense of belonging with a new acquaintance can establish…The Conversation


