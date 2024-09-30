Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Israeli invasion could push an already unstable Lebanon over the edge into total state collapse

By Imad El-Anis, Associate Professor in International Relations, Nottingham Trent University
For the past year, many have feared that the war between Israel and Hamas will spill over into neighbouring countries and drag the Middle East into a devastating conflict. While there is still hope that the most dire predictions of regional turmoil will not come to pass, there can be no doubt that the war has now spread to Lebanon.

The main battlefront is shifting to southern Lebanon and northern Israel, and the main protagonists are Israel…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
